Building the UK’s most intelligent fibre network to serve 30% of the UK by 2025 isn’t just about securing the necessary investment and workforce, it’s also about driving quality and ensuring everyone goes home safe at the end of each day.

With 2 million premises now passed and a build that continues to accelerate, we spoke to Richard Thorpe, Chief Delivery Officer at #ConnectedBritain to get his insights on how CityFibre is tackling these challenges head on, and why CityFibre is already the preferred choice for many of its growing community of build partners.

Watch the interview here:

To find out more about CityFibre’s rollout of full fibre to 8 million homes by 2025, visit www.cityfibre.com