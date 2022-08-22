Press Release

The refreshed brand will help cement CityFibre’s position as the UK’s second largest full fibre network

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has today launched a major overhaul of its brand, updating its visual identity, messaging and tone of voice to reflect its status as the nation’s digital infrastructure challenger and to more effectively engage millions of people as it rolls out its new networks across the country.

Research conducted on CityFibre’s behalf demonstrates that consumer confusion is endemic in the broadband market, with 64% of consumers unaware of the difference between full fibre and part fibre broadband. The updated brand’s assets have been designed to help cut through this confusion, explaining the superior user-experience when connected to CityFibre’s network, made possible by a new, fibre-only infrastructure platform, unencumbered by legacy network or systems.

CityFibre is already directly engaging with over 2.5m homes and businesses each month through direct mails, letter drops, digital advertising and email marketing to drive awareness of the benefits of switching network and the availability of its partners’ compelling service offerings. The new messaging and brand has also been optimised to support and augment its partners’ marketing communications, helping them to drive customer acquisitions and migrate existing customers at volume.

Dan Ramsay, Chief Marketing Officer at CityFibre, said: “Thanks to years of forced-reliance on outdated copper and cable networks, people across the country are underwhelmed, confused and mistrustful of the broadband industry. Given its importance to every aspect of our lives, we don’t believe that’s acceptable.

“That’s why we’re excited to unveil our new brand identity. It’s bold and straight-talking, designed to cut through, engage and inform people that the best way to improve their experience, is to change their network.

“As the UK’s undisputed full fibre challenger, we’re showing millions of people across the country how connecting to a CityFibre network can transform their experience of living and working online.”

The brand update builds on CityFibre’s gathering momentum which has seen the company fully finance its rollout, securing over £5bn in debt and equity raises in the last year. Its rollout has now exceeded 1.9m passed homes and more than 30 ISPs, including TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen have made CityFibre their network of choice. The company’s partnership model and close cooperation with ISPs to drive awareness throughout the build process has also proved highly effective, with its most mature locations such as Milton Keynes now exceeding 20% take-up.

