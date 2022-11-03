PRESS RELEASE

CMC Networks, a global Tier 1 service provider, has launched IP Premier, a high-performance dedicated internet access (DIA) solution designed to accelerate the adoption of SD-WAN across Africa. IP Premier provides strict service level agreements (SLAs) related to jitter, packet loss and round-trip delay (RTD), in addition to the standard availability. It provides a trusted foundation for rolling out SD-WAN services and delivering optimised user experience in some of the most challenging markets in the world.

IP Premier delivers predictable performance for connecting enterprise locations, cloud, content delivery networks and internet exchanges locally in Africa and across the globe. CMC Networks is a Microsoft Azure Peering Services partner in Africa and provides one hop from any location to a required on-ramp, optimising Office 365 experience for users.

“Over the last three decades, we have been developing and delivering solutions that cater to the specific needs of local markets across Africa. IP Premier delivers the consistency and reliability in the underlay network that enterprises need to deliver SD-WAN overlay services. We’re going beyond standard SLAs that are based on uptime, and guaranteeing performance that will have a direct impact on the speed of SD-WAN adoption on the continent,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “Unlike players that are reselling third party services, we’re able to give enterprise customers greater control over their networking and consistent on-net performance.”

CMC Networks’ DIA provides symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 10Gbps. It offers consistent performance across African markets and during peak traffic periods. CMC Networks’ DIA solution is supported by on-the-ground engineers who understand local market conditions and ensure that services deliver maximum uptime and performance.

“The attributes of the underlay network are reflected in overlay services like SD-WAN. It is critical that enterprises across Africa have a reliable foundation for rolling out new software-defined networking solutions. The development of IP Premier is a direct response to enterprise demands and the conversations we’re having with local IT teams in Africa, as well as global MNCs who are active on the continent. They all want greater intelligence and reliability in the underlay network to support SD-WAN, and that’s what we’re delivering,” said Geoff Dornan, Chief Technical Officer at CMC Networks.

CMC Networks is the first and only service provider in Africa with both MEF 3.0 SD-WAN and Ethernet certifications. Its on-the-ground engineers speak local languages and are active in more than 110 service locations in Africa, the Middle East and around the world.

About CMC Networks

CMC Networks is a global Tier 1 service provider that enables and accelerates the digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa and providing services for over 30 years, it combines network reach across six continents with innovation in AI, cloud, cybersecurity, EDGE, SDN, virtualization, and a range of services to solve local enterprise challenges with world-class solutions.

CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals, and various non-profit organizations, operating in excess of 110 Service Locations providing a cost-effective, scalable and resilient network.

CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, UK, the Americas and Asia Pacific. CMC’s majority shareholders are The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with $222 billion of assets under management across 365 investment vehicles.

https://www.cmcnetworks.net/