Two weeks today Total Telecom’s first foray across the Atlantic becomes a reality as Connected America kicks off in Dallas. Building on a similar model to the award-winning Connected Britain, the event will draw together the entire US connectivity ecosystem to explore the whys and hows of delivering a better connected experience for more than 334 million people.

Ever since President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – the so-called Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, major focus has been on the $65 billion investment in improving the nation’s broadband infrastructure, billed to ensure all Americans can access affordable, reliable, and high-speed internet – Internet for All.

Connected America brings together over 150 speakers from telecom industry, government, enterprise verticals and more to create the best place to understand the technology, regulation, and investment environment for the rollout of next generation broadband.

Let’s have a look at some of the sessions you won’t want to miss:

Unlocking the Benefits of Internet for All

This will be the closing keynote session on day one and will ask and seek answers for the question of what is the benefit of Internet for All, and in particular address how next-gen connectivity technologies transform the economy and the challenges and roadblocks impeding the delivery of ubiquitous connectivity.

The session is moderated by the Fiber Broadband Association’s Katie Espeseth and features:

Scott Woods, Vice President, Ready.net

Victoria Lamberth, Co-Founder and CRO, ZenFi Networks

Esther Northrup, AVP Market Expansion, Cox Communications

Is Fiber the Future?

This session explores the advantages and challenges of fibre connectivity and whether the preference for fibre under the IIJA is a good thing. It also examines the shortage of qualified workers for laying fibre and strategies for the middle and last mile. Discussing will be:

Kimberly McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer, UTOPIA Fiber

Allison Ellis, SVP Regulatory Affairs, Frontier Communications

Claude Aiken, Chief Strategy Officer, Nextlink Internet

Revolutionizing Public Transport

Better connectivity is poised to change the face of public transport, so we look at themes including how smart transport is currently, the role of private-public investment in transport infrastructure, and how gigabit connectivity can make public transport safer.

An incredible line-up of speakers includes:

Thomas Bamonte, Senior Program Manager, Technology & Innovation, North Central Texas Council of Governments

Gregory Elsborg, CIO, Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Emily Yates, Chief Innovation Officer, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)

Anh Selissen, Chief Information Officer, Texas Department of Transportation

This is just a brief snapshot of the sessions and speakers you will find at Connected America. For full information visit the website where you can also register for your ticket and meet our sponsors and partners.

Connected America takes place on March 28-29, 2023 at Irving Convention Center, Dallas. Tickets are free for US-based network operators and US-based public officials.

