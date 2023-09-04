News

The facility will bring together partners from universities, research institutes, and businesses across Germany

Deutsche Telekom has opened a “Quantum Lab” facility based at its Berlin T-Labs, dedicated to quantum research and the integration of quantum technology into its telecommunications operations.

The research facility is connected to over 2,000km of fibre optical network, allowing researchers to conduct quantum-optical experiments alongside partners across Germany.

Deutsche Telekom notes that research at the facility will primarily focus on quantum entanglement, particularly its connotations for quantum cryptography and the creation of extra security in communications.

According to the operator, this focus on quantum entanglement also could allow for a “quantum internet of things”, creating a higher-powered network of distributed and sensory applications.

“The opening of our Quantum Lab is a clear signal that we are serious about bringing quantum technology to the commercial networks of telecommunications providers,” said Claudia Nemat, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Deutsche Telekom.

“We explicitly invite the research and innovation community to join us in leveraging networks at the interface between R&D and commercial exploration like ours. To prove that innovative quantum technology solutions work under real-world conditions. And to usher in a new era of communications service.”

In February, the company announced its leading position in the European Union’s PETRUS project, leading and coordinating the collaboration of 27 EU countries as they collectively build a quantum communications infrastructure that will run through Europe, named EuroQCI.

