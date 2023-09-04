News

The two deals will make France the largest market in which Phoenix Tower International (PTI) operators

PTI, based in Florida, has closed two deals allowing it to acquire 1,978 cell sites located in urban areas across France.

These sites will be added to the more than 1,600 sites PTI already owns in France, with the firm aiming to increase the total number of sites it owns in the country to 5,000 sites within the next two years.

The site acquisitions took the form of two separate deals, with1,226 sites hosting French operator SFR acquired through a wholly owned subsidiary of PTI, and the expansion of Phoenix France Infrastructures 2, a subsidiary of PTI, through the addition of 752 sites hosting Bouygues Telecom.

“With these transactions, PTI diversifies its portfolio across France with sites located all over the country, including major cities to better serve the populations with strong wireless connectivity,” said Dagan Kasavana, CEO of PTI.

“France is one of the most dynamic telecom markets in Europe and PTI’s growth will continue facilitating coverage deployments for all French wireless operators across the country. We are pleased to have collaborated with the professionals at Cellnex, Bouygues Telecom, and SFR on these transactions.”

Following the transaction, France is now the largest market of the 21 in which PTI operate. The firm operate more than 22,000 towers across Europe and the Americas.

In 2020, PTI partnered with Bouygues Telecom to develop 4,000 new wireless towers in rural areas over the next 12 years.

Want to keep up to date with all of the latest international telecoms news? Sign up for Total Telecom’s daily newsletter

Also in the news:

Reliance Jio seeks $2 billion funding for 5G rollout

How the AI-driven planning and scheduling optimisation is powering service fleets

AIS and ZTE announce world’s first mmWave Dynamic RIS trial