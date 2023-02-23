News

DISH Wireless have launched the first Samsung-supported sites for the DISH 5G network, with the delivery of 24,000 Open RAN-compliant radios and 5G virtualized RAN (vRAN) software solutions. The Seoul based vendor was selected by DISH Wireless back in May 2022 to facilitate DISH network deployment across the U.S.

The 2022 multi-year agreement moved from field tests to now deploying the first live Samsung sites within the DISH 5G network. The deployment of 5G solutions includes new dual-band and tri-band Open RAN-compliant radios developed specifically for this project.

Marc Rouanne, EVP and Chief Network Officer at DISH Wireless described Samsung as “a key player in the DISH Open RAN ecosystem” which has seen them work with a range of Open RAN vendors including AWS, Dell and VMware.

He further went on to say “Samsung’s 5G vRAN solutions and our shared innovation process allow DISH Wireless to continue the DISH 5G multi-vendor, open and interoperable cloud-native network buildout, as we progress to covering 70 percent of the U.S. population.”

Speaking on behalf of Samsung Electronics, Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business said “This milestone advances the wide-scale deployment of Samsung’s vRAN in the U.S. and we look forward to continuing our work with DISH Wireless to accelerate 5G expansion and lead the delivery of next-generation connectivity across the country.”

