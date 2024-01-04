Contact centre technology provider, Eckoh announced today that it has won a new three year contract with Kingfisher IT Services to provide its card payment service, CallGuard, for its Screwfix contact centre.

Screwfix is the UK’s largest multi-channel supplier of trade tools work-wear, and plumbing and electrical essentials. With over 30 years’ experience in the industry, they despatch tens of thousands of parcels every week for next day and weekend delivery to tradesmen and DIY enthusiasts all over the UK. Customer Service is top priority at Screwfix and the business is proud of their award winning contact centre.

The agreement will see Eckoh supply Screwfix with its CallGuard payment solution which is compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). CallGuard Hosted enables customers to provide card payment details to an agent securely over the phone without those details being heard or transferred into a contact centre environment.

Adding CallGuard within their contact centre enables Screwfix to remain compliant with PCI DSS as well as continuing to keep the opportunity of fraud to a minimum and to maintain a reassuring process for their customers.

Andrew Ashby, Director of Customer Operations at Screwfix, said, “As a business committed to providing our customers with the very best service, we wanted to ensure that all our payment processes remain as secure as possible, including transactions through our contact centre. CallGuard fulfils this need perfectly and enables us to take payments from customers over the phone in a PCI compliant way, without compromising the custome r experience.”

Nik Philpot, Chief Executive Officer of Eckoh, commented: “Screwfix is an excellent win for Eckoh, not only because of its reputation as a customer service brand, but it also gives us the opportunity to showcase our capability to the wider Kingfisher group. CallGuard helps to reduce a real business risk for organisations like Screwfix whilst providing a secure payment environment for their customers. Consumers are becoming more aware of how vulnerable their card data is and will increasingly expect the same level of security when making payments over the phone, as they do when buying over the web or at retail outlets.”