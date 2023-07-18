Press Release

EllaLink, a leading submarine cable operator, today announced a strategic reorganization of its sales division to better align with market demand and capitalize on its expanding volume of opportunities.

The company will be creating two distinct units: a Subsea Infrastructure Development unit and a Global Sales Unit. Whilst the Subsea Infrastructure Development Unit will concentrate efforts on expanding EllaLink footprint, the Global sales unit will focus on attending the growing demand for capacity and infrastructure services on our existing routes.

Under the new structure, Vincent Gatineau is appointed as Senior Vice-President of Subsea Infrastructure Development, assuming responsibilities for driving the company’s efforts in expanding EllaLink’s subsea cable network, ensuring the infrastructure meets the evolving requirements of global connectivity. He will lead a team of dedicated professionals who will focus on the strategic planning, design, and execution of submarine cable projects, as well as strengthening relationships with key partners and stakeholders.

Simultaneously, Vlad Ihora is joining EllaLink as Senior Vice-President of Global Sales. Vlad will be at the helm of a dynamic sales team, tasked with nurturing existing client relationships and cultivating new business opportunities worldwide. His primary objectives will include developing and executing sales strategies, identifying potential markets and customers, and ensuring consistent revenue growth for the organization. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving sales success in the industry.

To reinforce the Global Sales Unit, EllaLink has nominated Cidália Tavares as Customer Service Manager serving as a liaison between customer, sales, and production; managing escalations and assuring quality standards; and focusing on continuously improving our service levels.

According to Philippe Dumont, CEO at EllaLink, “The decision to reorganize the Marketing & Sales division comes as a response to the evolving needs and demands of the market. With the rapid growth of digital connectivity, the submarine cable industry has witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand to expand into new routes and serve with improved latency and resilience new geographies. By realigning its resources and expertise, EllaLink aims to enhance its ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences while maximizing business opportunities.”

