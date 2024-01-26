News

The plans are the first of its kind in the UAE, according to the company

Etisalat by e& has announced the launch of two new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) plans of 5Gbps and 10Gbps to enhance the connectivity experience that the company can bring to customers.

The 5Gbps plan is priced at AED 1799 ($489.80) per month and the 10Gbps plan is priced at AED 2,699 ($734.83) per month.

“With the launch of ground-breaking 5Gbps and 10Gbps speeds, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Khaled El Khouly Chief Consumer Officer, Etisalat by e& in a press release.

“This latest innovation reflects our commitment to cutting-edge connectivity, using a brand new XGS fibre network, we believe it will set new benchmarks in the industry,” he continued.

According to the company, they are the first to introduce speeds higher than 1Gbps in the UAE.

The UAE is fast becoming a global hotbed for telco innovation. Just this week, Etisalat by e& partnered with Nokia to complete the first trial of cloud RAN in the region, with the aim of enhancing the 5G experience in the mid-band carrier spectrum. The company said that the success of the trial demonstrates how combining cloud computing with the flexibility of radio access networks can enhance the 5G network.

“It’s the first in the region and paves the way for enhanced connectivity and service delivery, ultimately providing end-users with a more robust and responsive 5G experience,” said Marwan Bin Shakar, Senior Vice President of Access Network Development at etisalat by e& in the announcement’s press release.

