Press Release

Orange Business today announced that it has been selected by Lucid Motors, the American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, to be the preferred European partner for its next-generation in-vehicle connectivity and digital expertise. Guided by its focus on innovation, Lucid plans to sell its all-electric Lucid vehicles direct to consumers as it expands its operations in Europe, offering infotainment and telematics connectivity from Orange Business.

In addition to Orange Business providing seamless pan-European IoT and Internet connectivity for Lucid’s software-defined vehicles, Orange has helped Lucid orchestrate the customer journey in Europe, simplifying and navigating complex regulatory requirements. Furthermore, Orange is now directly integrated into Lucid’s manufacturing supply chain and helped them adapt connectivity test procedures for vehicles delivered into Europe. In terms of end-user benefits, services by Orange enable infotainment and Internet-enabled content, including navigation, security and communication tools, diagnostics, and streaming audio. Additionally, over-the-air updates are pushed to vehicles to ensure the most up-to-date software to deliver a premium Lucid customer experience.

“Lucid is not only building sleek and luxurious EVs for sustainable mobility, but they are keenly focused on delivering a premium user experience. Providing a personalized customer experience that creates value is exactly how Orange Business wants to support its customers. We are proud to have the application development, data analytics, network and integration experience, and assets to help American automotive companies like Lucid expand operations in Europe,” said Scott Williams, Senior Vice President of the Americas, Orange Business.

Orange is a licensed and experienced Electronic Communication Services (ECS) provider for both IoT and Internet Access services. This provides significant support for OEMs looking to navigate the complexity of the European regulatory environment with both EU requirements and individual country provisions. When it comes to expertise in the IoT market, Orange Business is once again positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide – the sixth consecutive time that the company’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute have been recognized.

