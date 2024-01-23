News

Measuring more than 14ft in length and 15 tonnes in weight, a new member of the Faster Britain family has been revealed today

Launching at its headquarters in Daresbury, ITS has introduced the Faster Britain bus. Its branded double-decker will be travelling the length and breadth of the country promoting the company’s gigabit-capable full-fibre network, built specifically for UK business use.

Adorned with Faster Britain branding, the bus will embark on a grand tour across the UK, visiting 70+ networks and working with ITS’s 500-strong partner base.

Starting from ITS’s headquarters in Daresbury, the bus will travel nationwide, offering hands-on demonstrations, helping visitors to understand and utilise next generation connectivity. Working with its technology partners, it will run training events, host meetings and roll-out digital inclusion initiatives.

Prizes, including a monthly ‘spot the bus’ draw, will also be available across social media channels.

Following the launch at Daresbury Park, Halton, it will now embark on a UK tour, visiting around 98% of the Faster Britain network, spanning key locations from Liverpool to London, Birmingham to Brighton and everywhere in-between.

Andie Walton is Head of Marketing at ITS. She said: “Our Faster Britain bus is doing more than going on tour; it’s a mission to educate and connect businesses across the UK with high-speed, reliable connectivity, as well as help them navigate and thrive in a digital world.

“We’re moving closer towards the copper switch off in 2025 and the government’s target for providing access to full-fibre connectivity. We’re doing our part by taking a multi-faceted approach to support our partners and the UK’s business community as they utilise ultrafast speeds and prepare their businesses for the future.

“This bus and its tour symbolises our commitment to making gigabit-capable connectivity accessible and understandable to all. Throughout its journey, the bus will host connectivity clinics, providing practical advice and insights into the transition from copper to fibre. It aims to educate and empower businesses, showcasing how faster, more reliable internet can transform operations and drive growth.”

How is the UK's fibre connectivity landscape evolving in 2024? Join the discussion at this year's Connected North conference live in Manchester

