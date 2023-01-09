NEWS

Fastwyre Broadband who brought together the American Broadband, TelAlaska and Cameron Communications brands has further expands with the acquisition of Moundville Communications in Alabama.

Fastwyre Broadband is owned Madison Dearborn Partners and Catania Capital Partners and has ambitions to deliver high-speed internet services across America and now reaches Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.

Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre commented “This acquisition accelerates our growth by providing immediate access to vibrant communities in Alabama. We look forward to furthering the expansion of our high-quality, reliable broadband services into new Alabama communities, including those in Hale and Tuscaloosa Counties.”

Beyond Alabama, Fastwyre has also announced plans to extend fibre broadband services into Louisiana, Missouri and Nebraska in the first quarter of 2023.

Scott Taylor, former President and CEO of Moundville Communications said that “With the support and resources of Fastwyre, we are poised to be the preferred regional fiber-based broadband provider in the area.”

The Fastwyre Broadband name was announced in August 2022 as a rebrand of American Broadband Holding Company and looks to address the increasing need for access and upgrades across the United States. At the time the announcement Eldredge was quoted as saying “We believe all Americans should have access to reliable internet service. Our new identity reflects our pursuit of that mission, unifying our markets under a single national brand that will help keep communities connected.”

For more on the expansion of fibre broadband across the USA, join Total Telecom for Connected America on 28-29 March 2023 at the Irving Convention Center, Dallas.