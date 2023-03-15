News

Cable has long seen the Netherlands as a stronghold but now things are starting to change.

In Q4 of 2022, the market share of fibre overtook cable for the first time, taking a 38.4 percent share of a residential fibre broadband market, worth a reported €873 million. Cable share fell to 37.6 percent of revenues, down from 39.7 percent a year earlier.

The shift is not so much a fall in the popularity of cable, but more the growth of fibre with a significant factor being KPN initiating the first stage shutdown of their copper network in back in February.

Telecompaper senior analyst, Kamiel Albrecht commented “From 2024 fibre is expected to take the market lead also in terms of number of connections.”

Research by Telecompaper shows that the Dutch consumer broadband market grew revenues by 3.7 percent in 2022 to a total of €2.4 billion with fibre adding 60,000 new connections to exceed 7.5 million by the end of 2022.

Incumbent KPN and VodafoneZiggo both lost market share as T-Mobile group rocketed past 10 percent market and Delta Fiber grew their market share to more than 6 percent.

T-Mobile claim they will be able to offer gigabit fibre internet to 5 million households through partnerships and acquisitions, including purchasing Tweak in October 2022 and forming a partnership with E-Fiber – a subsidiary of Open Dutch Fiber.

Delta Fiber have a stated ambition to reach two million premises passed in 2025 and to achieve this are not only selling direct via their Delta and Caiway brands, but are also making their network available to other service providers. In December they announced consumer broadband would be made available in Zeeland via Kliksafe, Online.nl, Solcon, MultiFiber, Freedom, PlinQ, GlasNet and Libernet.

