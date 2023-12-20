News

Four central London stations on the Elizabeth line have been provided with mobile coverage for the first time this week

The four stations, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street have all now been equipped with high speed mobile coverage from the ticket halls to the platforms.

All four mobile network operators – Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) – are taking part in the rollout, which has so far delivered 4G on sections of the Jubilee, Northern and Central lines.

Boldyn Networks, who are working on the rollout as part of a 25 year-long strategic partnership with TFL, claim that by the end of spring next year, the whole 73 of the Elizabeth line will have mobile coverage. Boldyn Networks were formerly known as BAI Communications up until they rebranded in June this year. The company’s partnership with TFL was signed in 2021, and is worth £2.2 billion.

“The new mobile coverage at these stations will be a major boost for those travelling around London – connecting key business centres and some of the popular parts of Central London and the West End,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“This is another important milestone in our mission to deploy a new digital infrastructure across London that connects businesses and people, and helps to make the city a safer and smarter place to live, work and travel,” said Billy D’Arcy CEO of of UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks.

