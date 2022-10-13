INTERVIEW

AS THE FIBRE TO THE HOME MARKET EXPLODES BOTH IN THE UK AND GLOBALLY, UK MANUFACTURER HELLERMANNTYTON CONNECTIVITY HAVE NEEDED TO BE RESPONSIVE AND AGILE TO KEEP PACE WITH DEMAND.

In 2017, HellermannTyton moved to a larger purpose built facility, having outgrown their previous factory. Continuous growth has led to high levels of recruitment across the business and expansion to a second facility in Northampton.

The 2019 acquisition of gabocom, a German duct manufacturer, has driven the need for further manufacturing space which will be hosted in a new site in Plymouth in 2023.

Matthew Hunter, MD, HellermannTyton Connectivity shares his expansion views at Connected Britain 2022.

To find out more about HellermannTyton Connectivity’s full suite of products and solutions, go to https://www.htdata.co.uk/