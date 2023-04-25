Contributed Article

At the 20th Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS), the annual Huawei Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) Session was held successfully. Industry analysts, KOLs and media from the world participated the session to witness the latest industry progress of Autonomous Networks (AN) and Huawei ADN updates.

Through the session, audiences gained in-depth knowledge of Huawei’s business advancements and strategic direction within the AN industry. River He, the CTO of Huawei General Development Dept, presented a “three initiatives” approach of achieving AN L4 and shared the outlook of Huawei ADN.

HAS Autonomous Driving Network session

In the era of 5.5G, networks must improve by 10 times in performance and intelligence. Achieving AN L4 by 2025 is one of the core objectives of Huawei’s strategic vision for 5.5G era. By evolving the network from L3 to L4, CSPs will definitely achieve 10 times increase for network O&M efficiency.

River said, “We will continue to increase investment and build our ADN solution featuring full-stack AI at the network element (NE), network, and service layers, which is adhered to the three basic principles — native intelligence, single-domain autonomy, and cross-domain collaboration. Furthermore, we encourage the ICT industry to collaborate in the following three key aspects: defining level characteristics, developing standards for intent APIs, and scenario-based implementation. By doing so, we can accelerate the growth and development of our industry.”

River Huang, CTO of General Development Dept, Huawei

Accelerating the level characteristics definitions of L4/L5: The ICT industry should collaboratively establish the target profile of AN L4/L5, clarifying the level characteristics and effectiveness indicators for each scenario to enhance product and solution capabilities.

Accelerating the standardization of intent APIs: To convert the capability improvements into business achievements and augment NaaS capabilities, the communications industry must develop standardized, large granularity intent APIs based on business value and service requirements.

Accelerating the AN implementation in business scenarios: The ICT industry should reinforce cooperation between CSPs and vendors, focusing on business scenarios and value to facilitate large-scale deployment of L3 AN, thereby laying a solid foundation for achieving L4 by 2025.

As one of the initiators and practitioners of AN, Huawei and its partners have continuously carried out AN practices over the past three years and achieved remarkable results in improving quality and revenue, O&M efficiency, and energy saving for our customers. For example, the Poor-QoE rate of home broadband users has reached 83%; the average recovery time for each fault is shortened by more than 30 minutes, and the average energy saving of a single base station exceeds 10%. Autonomous network is a long journey. Huawei will continue to cooperate with leading partners around the world, deeply integrate digital technologies with application scenarios, and jointly create value for various industries and accelerate the development of L4 autonomous networks.