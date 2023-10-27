PRESS RELEASE

[Paris, France, October 25, 2023] Huawei won the “Outstanding FTTH Service” and “Outstanding POL Use Case” awards, and won the “Outstanding Smart Home Operator” award together with China Unicom. The two partners won the award at the World Broadband Forum (BBWF) 2023, the most important annual event in the fixed network field world. Since 2019, Huawei has won five consecutive awards in the broadband field during BBWF, illustrating the industry’s recognition of Huawei’s continuous innovation.

In addition, Huawei’s FTTR solution won the “Most Innovative PON/5G/FTTx Product Award” at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) on October 11 in Glasgow, UK. This is another instance of the industry recognizing Huawei’s technological innovation and business achievements in FTTR.

Based on the trend of digital and intelligent evolution of fixed broadband networks, Huawei’s all-optical access solution is represented by the home-oriented FTTH solution, campus-oriented F5G all-optical campus (FTTO) solution, and 10G access-oriented 50G PON solution, which innovatively builds all-optical premium broadband networks and continuously improves broadband values in terms of bandwidth, experience, and network extension. Major achievements include 50G PON that implements 10G upgrade, intelligent poor-QoE analysis and experience assurance, and FTTR which extends fibers from homes to rooms, offices, and machines, providing ultra-gigabit services.

World’s first FTTR solution: Huawei is the first to provide the FTTR solution and release 1000 Mbps and 2000 Mbps commercial packages together with operators. Huawei’s FTTR solution has been commercially used in a large scale. More than 30 operators around the world have adopted Huawei’s FTTR solution in commercial use or trial use, serving more than 8 million users. Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30 is the industry’s first FTTR for home networking product based on the C-WAN architecture. It provides users with 2000 Mbps Wi-Fi coverage, 20 ms roaming handover latency, and concurrent connections of 256 IoT devices. The 5A one-stop service capability provides premium Wi-Fi experience for broadband users. In addition, Huawei FTTR provides rich FTTR+X smart home applications, such as Internet access management for teenagers, IoT safe, Wi-Fi sensing, live streaming acceleration, and 8K over Wi-Fi. Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30 enables users to enjoy ultra-gigabit digital life, enhances broadband competitiveness of operators, and opens up a trillion-dollar growth space.

World’s first commercial 50G PON ultra-broadband access solution: Huawei launched the industry’s first commercial 50G PON solution, which has been verified at more than 50 sites and has the highest performance in the industry, enabling ubiquitous 10G all-optical access. Compared with the previous generation, the bandwidth is improved by five times, the latency is reduced by 100 times, and the experience is deterministic. Huawei 50G PON is the industry’s first commercial solution that supports symmetric bandwidths, triple-mode integration, and 32 dB ultra-high optical power budget. It can be deployed at once to support on-demand service upgrade without changing the ODN, providing an evolution path for 10G services with the optimal total cost of ownership (TCO).