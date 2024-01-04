News

Article by Grace Dawes, originally published on Total Telecom’s sister publication, Movemnt.net

Hyundai Motor and Kia are aiming to break the boundaries between living spaces and mobility spaces by bringing home and car connected services under one platform

The two auto manufacturers have entered into an agreement with Samsung Electronics for a ‘Car-to-Home’ and ‘Home-to-Car’ service partnership, striving to enhance the connectivity between residential and mobility spaces.

The Car-to-Home service will provide remote and touch-based control of various home appliances through voice commands given while driving, whilst Home-to-Car service will allow users to check vehicle status, control functions and manage charging before and after driving.

Chanwoo Park, executive VP at Samsung Electronics, said: “This collaboration will enable communication from Home-to-Car and integrated home energy management services that are optimised for future lifestyles.”

Customers can also experience seamless connectivity with OTA and USB-based updates.

Under this agreement, Hyundai and Kia customers will specifically be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their vehicle’s in-car infotainment systems. Conversely, they will have remote vehicle control via AI speakers, TVs, and smartphone apps to control various vehicle functions.

This is made possible through the organic integration of Hyundai and Kia’s connected car services and Samsung’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform, ‘SmartThings’.

Read the full announcement from Hyundai here.

Also in the news:

Nokia won’t reach end of year financial targets for 2023

How 5G standalone can help our shift to Net Zero

BT misses Huawei equipment removal deadline