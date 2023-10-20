News

Ice Norway claim the deal will allow it to provide market-leading 5G services

Network software provider Mavenir has announced that mobile operator Ice Norway has fully deployed the former’s end-to-end Cloud Native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution, in cooperation with Red Hat.

The operator already has a longstanding relationship with Mavenir, using the software specialist’s Converged Packet Core to power its 4G and 5G networks and Mavenir’s Webscale Platform for the provision of new applications.

Mavenir claims that their cloud-native IMS core network infrastructure allows the delivery of next-generation communication services, so that customers can get a consistent experience wherever they are located.

“Cloudification of our network is a central pillar of our development strategy, to ensure that we can continue to deliver optimal quality of service to our subscribers and leverage innovative technologies to enhance the customer experience. As a trusted technology partner and one of the leading market providers for voice, data and messaging, upgrading to Mavenir’s IMS is a natural progression for Ice Norway as we create a future-proof foundation for the opportunities ahead,” said Eivind Helgaker, CEO of Ice Norway said in a press release.

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir added, “We are proud to be evolving our partnership with Ice Norway to encompass adoption of our best-in-class IMS solution which, in deployments around the world, is making the vision of 5G networks on any cloud a commercial and technical reality. With this strategic project expansion in the significant Nordic market, Mavenir is further demonstrating its leadership in providing cloud-native, containerized IMS globally for the mobile core.”

Ice Norway launched in 2009 and is the fastest growing Norwegian operator, with almost 1 million subscribers.

