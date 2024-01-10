News

The Indonesian data centre market was worth $1.67 billion in 2021, and is set to grow by more than 13% by 2027

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has announced that it has agreed to sell its data centres and edge sites to data centre company BDx Indonesia for IDR 2.6 billion ($170 million).

BDx Indonesia, a joint venture between IOH, BDx Data Centers (BDx), and Lintasarta, an IT solutions firm, was formed back in May 2022, marking BDx’s first entry into the Indonesian market.

BDx itself already operates data centres in Hong Kong, Singapore, and mainland China

The sites being sold by IOH are dotted across the country in cities including Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, Medan, Makassar, Bandung, and Semarang. The sites are located in ten strategic sites connected to six domestic and five international subsea cables.

“Collaborating with BDx Indonesia not only enhances our customer service but also reinforces our commitment to connecting and empowering every Indonesian. Crucially, aligning our strategic goals will enable Indosat and BDx Indonesia to elevate the nation’s technological landscape,” said Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of IOH in a press release.

After the transaction, BDx Indonesia will have a total capacity of over 150MW. Additionally, a new 15MW facility is being built near Jakarta with an estimated launch date of Q4 2024. The new site will be a 100MW hyperscale campus at Suryacipta, East Jakarta.

Carrier-neutral edge sites on all main islands of Indonesia are also in development, all of which will all be built according to eco-friendly design specifications.

“We are the foremost carrier-neutral data centre provider in the country and, with the expanded portfolio, are set to emerge as Indonesia’s preferred partner for digitalisation,” said Mayank Srivastava, BDx’s CEO in a press release.

The transaction has been financed by three Indonesian banks, BCA, Bank Permata, and Bank Bukopin.

