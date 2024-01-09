News

The 5G mobile mast will provide secure, high speed communications services for service members if the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and their family on the Helemano Military Reservation (HMR)

This week, Verizon has announced its latest contract with the US Department of Defense (DoD), this time for the installation of a 5G tower on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

The project, worth $1 million, will see a 5G mobile tower deployed on the grounds of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service’s (Exchange) HMR Express to provide communications services to the surrounding area, which has historically suffered from poor connectivity.

The HMR is home to approximately 2,000 service members and families stationed at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield.

The site has been dubbed the ‘Dragon Tower’ due to its affiliation with the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced, which are headquartered on the HMR and whose insignia prominently features a dragon.

“The main purpose of our partnership with Helemano is to improve quality of life for base personnel,” said Marta Lacroix, associate VP of Network Engineering at Verizon. “The strength of the Verizon network will help ensure that those serving our country have continuous access to emergency services and can readily connect with their loved ones.”

The Dragon Tower is the first of 13 planned across US military bases in Hawaii.

Verizon is already a major partner of the US military, having secured over a billion dollars of contracts with the DoD in the last two years alone.

