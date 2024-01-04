News

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched a consultation into the possibility of a free Wi-Fi network across London

The consultation is currently being carried out by telecoms and digital infrastructure specialists such as the Wireless Broadband Alliance, London borough authorities, and other international cities that have already completed similar projects.

The report is set to publish its recommendations early this year.

The Mayor has allocated a budget of £20,000 to create a plan to improve the city’s connectivity. If the scheme is approved, it will form part of the Mayor’s “Digital Access for All” mission, which aims for every Londoner to have access to high quality connectivity, basic digital skills, and the device or support they need to be online by 2025.

“I want every Londoner and visitor to have the very best experience possible and in our connected world that means having access to fast, reliable, seamless internet access,” said Khan.

“This consultation will be the first step towards delivering better digital services for all, building a better and more prosperous city for everyone.”

Similarly, the Mayor has been bolstering London’s mobile connectivity on the city’s transport networks. Since forming a 25 year-long strategic partnership with Boldyn Networks (previously BAI Communications) in 2021, Transport for London (TFL) are deploying 4G and 5G connectivity on the London Underground. Currently, 18 out of 121 underground stations have coverage, which is set to grow steadily under the partnership.

Boldyn Networks have also partnered with the city of Sunderland to expand the city’s free public Wi-Fi infrastructure, ultimately seeking to make Wi-Fi coverage citywide –although this is on a much smaller level than London. Residents and visitors within the range of the Wi-Fi can benefit from connection speeds of up to 500Mbps.

