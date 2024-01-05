News

HCS, an Irish IT, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services company has announced that it will invest €1.1 million to launch its new telecoms arm, HCS Telecom

The new business unit will help businesses move from legacy phone systems to cloud-based communications.

The demand for the service, say HCS has come from the large increase in hybrid working, and the replacement of copper wiring with fibre.

“With this new division, we aim to address this challenge and enable more organisations to work from anywhere, safe in the knowledge that they are supported by a range of reliable and secure solutions,” said Mick Foley, Head of Telecom Solutions at HCS.

“We have deep expertise in IT and telecoms, and we are leveraging our experience and skillsets to cement our offering for customers. HCS Telecom is a modern solution to a modern challenge and we look forward to helping our clients to continue to grow in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

HCS expects the new business to turn over €1.3 million in revenue and employ eight people by the end of the year.

The news follows HCS’s acquisition of business telephone supplier Fixaphone last year for an undisclosed amount, which added around 750 customers to the HCS portfolio.

