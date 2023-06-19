News

The deal will add 127,000 premises to KPN’s fibre footprint, bringing the operator closer to its goal of covering 80% of the Netherlands with fibre by 2026

This week, Dutch telecoms giant KPN has announced the acquisition of a local fibre access network from investment firm Primevest Capital Partners.

Primevest, then known as Bouwfonds, first announced its fibre ambitions in 2017. Since then, the firm has launched numerous fibre projects around Europe, with networks currently expanding in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria.

In the Netherlands specifically, Primevest began rolling out fibre in partnership with T-Mobile Netherlands at the end of 2020. Today, this network spans roughly 127,000 premises in three major cities: Rotterdam, The Hague, and Eindhoven.

These premises will be added to KPN’s existing full fibre rollout, which reportedly totals around four million households. KPN aims to cover 80% of the Netherlands with full fibre by 2026.

“The acquisition of Primevest’s fibre network is a welcome addition to our existing fibre footprint, which totals four million households. We’ve been making strong progress with our fibre rollout, which is at the heart of our strategy. In the next few years, we will be fully focused to complete this project,” explained Wouter Stammeijer, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at KPN.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Financial details of the deal have not been announced.

