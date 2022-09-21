PRESS RELEASE

This new LilaConnect build will provide 21,500 homes and businesses with access to one of the fastest, most reliable internet connections anywhere in the UK. That’s 17,500 in Cannock and 4,000 in Penkridge. LilaConnect is committed to long-term investment in Cannock and Penkridge, and these new gigabit full fibre networks will provide an invaluable, long-term boost for their local economy.

The first areas are expected to go January 2023 with all premises – both residential and commercial – having access to this lightning-fast, stable internet connectivity by December 2023.

LilaConnect builds FTTP networks (fibre-to-the-premises) where its fibre optic cables are laid all the way from the signal source directly into your property. This differs from most other major network operators who combine a blend of copper and fibre optic cables often shared between homes and businesses. This direct full fibre solution gives greater stability reducing the chance for a dropped connection, but it’s the speed and capacity of the service that’s most impressive.

The common problem of slow internet and buffering when multiple devices are being used at the same time, no longer exists with LilaConnect’s full fibre broadband. Whether someone is trying to work from home whilst their kids are doing their schoolwork, streaming films, or online gaming, all can be enjoyed at the same time. Customers who sign-up for an internet service can receive incredibly fast upload and download speeds – up to 1 Gigabit per second each way simultaneously. If you’re wondering what that looks like, if you’re currently paying for a 60 Mbps connection, a 12GB HD movie might take around 25 minutes to download. LilaConnect’s 1 Gigabit full fibre service gets the job done in under 2 minutes.

There’s also the opportunity to add telephone services without the need to create bundle packages to secure the best level discounts. Not only is service performance exceptional but the pricing of service options from 250Mbps up to 1 Gigabit is extraordinarily competitive.

Sarah Grange, Head of Deployments at LilaConnect explained:

“We are proud to be starting the construction of the new LilaConnect gigabit full fibre network in Cannock and Penkridge in Staffordshire. It will enable all businesses and residents in both counties to take advantage of the best-in-class full fibre internet connectivity, ensuring they can access a broadband service that’s not only lightning-fast, but stable, secure, and reliable. These are all essential features that help businesses to flourish and residents to thrive in today’s digital age.

“In addition to our builds in Leek and Uttoxeter, Cannock and Penkridge represents the next step in our investment into the Staffordshire area. It’s a big leap forward in our progress to ensure that the whole region can benefit from first-class connectivity that is future-proofed for the decades to come.”

Aligned with its other full fibre projects across the UK, LilaConnect is putting community interest at the forefront of its operations. Cannock and Penkridge residents and business owners will undoubtedly be affected whilst the fibre optic cables are being laid, but LilaConnect will make it an absolute priority to ensure that work is carried out as quickly and efficiently as possible. Dedicated cleaning teams are employed to thoroughly sweep, and jet wash pavements and driveways once reinstated tarmac has settled. In addition, the LilaConnect clean-up team will be deployed to wash windows and cars too. Litter pickers will be out and about to make sure that everything is looking clean and tidy during the dig project, and the Community Engagement and Sales teams will be on-hand to meet with residents, to answer any questions about the project.

This forms part of an ambitious rollout programme across the UK, which includes cities and towns such as Bristol, Colchester, Crewe, Nantwich, Stoke-on-Trent, Leek, Uttoxeter to name a few – with more to follow throughout 2022.

Residents and businesses interested in connecting to the new LilaConnect full fibre network can register their interest at www.lilaconnect.co.uk.