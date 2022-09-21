PRESS RELEASE

President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), Vikram Sinha, spoke during the headliner session of TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World 2022 about “A Blueprint of Growth.” During his session, Vikram explained how IOH plays an important role in showcasing Indonesia as the next digital powerhouse. He further shared the journey of IOH from Indosat’s three-year turnaround strategy to our merger story, how we unite as IOH and maintain our two brands, IM3 and 3, together for Indonesia.

Indonesia is a beautiful country with great potential in its nature, culture, and people. It has around 275 million residents, 62 million SMEs, and established 12 of the 24 unicorns in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is forecasted to become the 10th biggest GDP by 2030 and the 4th largest by 2045. Moreover, the country’s internet economy reached US$70 bn, signifying an optimistic outlook for the populous nation and its digital economy.

In 2019, IOH, previously known as Indosat Ooredoo, executed a successful three-year turnaround strategy to bring glory back for Indosat. IOH was born on January 4, 2022, combining two complementary businesses of Indosat Ooredoo and Hutchison Tri Indonesia. With a larger purpose, IOH aims to connect and empower the people of Indonesia by accelerating the nation’s digital transformation. The company continues to embrace the spirit of Gotong Royong by collaborating with the Government of Indonesia and global partners.

President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Vikram Sinha, said, “IOH was born with a purpose to connect and empower every Indonesian. And there’s only one way to achieve this through the power of collaboration, or in Indonesia, we call it Gotong Royong, a win-win collaboration spirit to reach a larger purpose together. At IOH, I encourage the entire management team and our employees to think big and maximize Indonesia’s potential, stay focused on building and growing customer trust through strengthening our core business, and continue enabling and empowering communities.”

As part of its support in driving the Government’s digital agenda, IOH launched 5G in 6 cities, including the most recent 5G launch, partnered with Huawei, a reliable network infrastructure provider, in Bali to support G20 presidencies.

CEO of Huawei Indonesia, Jacky Chen, said “We are proud to partner with IOH to empower Indonesia. The 5G launch is aligned with our goal to stimulate and accelerate innovation as we move one step closer to the future”

IOH also formed other strategic global partnerships to bring the best digital solutions to the people of Indonesia. Together with BDx and Lintasarta, the company established BDx Indonesia to elevate Indonesia’s data center business. The company recently introduced the UMKM Super Combo package, in collaboration with Google Cloud, to provide cost-efficient solutions for MSMEs in Indonesia to develop their businesses.

In line with its mission to deliver world-class digital experiences, connecting and empowering every Indonesian, IOH stays committed to supporting the Government in driving Indonesia to become the region’s digital powerhouse.

To learn more about Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson, please click here.