Q probably won’t be deploying any exploding umbrellas, but in this case a trenching machine would be much more useful. M Group Services, the UK infrastructure services company, has just added to it’s 10,500 employees through the acquisition of part of Light Source Design.

Nottingham based Light Source had employed 220 people but entered administration on the 31 January 2023 with RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP tasked with trying to find a buyer for the business. The company had been growing steadily with a client based that included Openreach, Netomnia and Airband, but had struggled with bad debt and drops in customer budgeted spend.

Now 83 jobs have been secured and will transfer to Morrison Telecom Services, a part of M Group Services’ Telecom Division – which also includes Magdalene, Avonline Networks and Waldon. The sale was described by Tom Straw a Partner at RSM as ‘partial’ and includes the right to use the Light Source name and brand.

Additional roles should be safeguarded as Morrison’s have said they will work with Light Source Design Ltd sub-contractor partners to maximise employment opportunities. The key outcome of the agreement is that it enables Morrison Telecom Services to extend provision of fibre network build and other services for Openreach.

Mark Turner, Managing Director of the Telecom Division, said: “We are proud to be delivering solutions for the future of UK telecommunications infrastructure. This agreement further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Morrison Telecom Services and Openreach.”

