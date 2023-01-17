Virtual Panel

Solid digital infrastructure is the foundation for carriers to seize opportunities and achieve business success

Networks are carriers’ core assets and major channels of transmitting data and computing power. It can better boost the digital transformation of thousands of industries and accelerate the development of the global digital economy.

What capabilities do carriers need to address unprecedented opportunities and increasingly complex global challenges? How can they build high-quality networks to deliver superior user experience? How will connectivity technology evolve on the journey to an intelligent world?

This virtual panel discussion will explore the ways of maximizing ICT business value through future-oriented networks.

Our panelists include:

Mohammed Abdulaziz AlNujaidi, CTO Delegate, Zain KSA

Elif Kaya, Deputy CTO, Turkcell

Dr. Mohamed Madkour, VP, Global Carrier Networks Solutions & Marketing, Huawei

Moderator: Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Research Director, ABI Research