Press release

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has announced that Amith Maharaj, Group Technology Executive, from MTN Group has joined its Board of Directors as the company’s representative.

Yago Tenorio, Chairman of TIP and Fellow and Network Architecture Director at Vodafone Group, commented on the appointment: “MTN has been a great contributor since it joined TIP in 2016. From its leadership in several Project Groups and other TIP initiatives, including DCSG, MUST, OpenWiFi and OpenRAN, MTN is a trailblazer of open and disaggregated technologies in Africa and globally. MTN’s appointment to TIP’s Board of Directors further reflects the international profile of our community and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with the company and benefiting from Amith’s extensive experience on the Board.”

Amith Maharaj, Group Technology Executive, MTN Group, commented: “I’m delighted to have joined TIP’s Board of Directors and to meaningfully contribute towards driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. As a pan-African mobile operator, we see TIP is a critical part in realising our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress Forums such as TIP.”

Biography:

Amith Maharaj

Group Technology Executive, MTN Group

Amith Maharaj has extensive experience in the Telecommunications market, having worked in senior roles at three of the Tier 1 Telco’s in SA – Telkom, Vodacom and MTN.

Amith started his 22-year career as an Engineer at Telkom. He has held various roles at Vodacom, particularly within the Group’s Network team and Vodacom Business start-up. After 9 years at Vodacom he was recruited by, and returned to, Telkom to lead and start-up its Mobile business where he was responsible for commercially launching the Mobile business and building its network. During his 8 years at Telkom, Amith developed the strategy and managed the deployment of 2G, 3G, 4G and FTTx networks. Currently at MTN, Amith is responsible for Network Technologies across the Group.