STARTUP STORY

Tell us about your start up

We provide Consulting Services to the global Telecommunications and IT Service Provider industry. Our clients are generally headquartered in the UK, USA or Singapore, with global presence.

What is your USP?

Founded in 2020 in the middle of the global pandemic, we now work with some of the worlds largest brands to create and deliver innovative digital solutions. We pride ourselves in our ability to thrive in challenging environments, and enable our clients to do the same. We have already delivered millions of £ of savings for our clients, and engage at strategic levels across the industry.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

We exclusively partner with telecommunications industry clients. Our founders come from a telecommunications background, and are passionate about the industry, and its role in truly underpinning the current wave of innovation in digital transformation around the world.

How have you got to your current stage of development

We are here because of our reputation, and continue to grow through our ability to execute. Every client we have won so far has extended their relationship with us, because we pride ourselves on only ever doing the right thing for customers, and exceeding expectations.

What is your mentor or motivation?

We would love a more glamorous origin story, but in line with our values of transparency, the reality is that this business was born of necessity. In the middle of the pandemic, our founders found themselves on the market at a time when nobody was hiring. Having spoken about starting a business for over a decade, our founders came together to create a business in challenging times that has thrived beyond expectations. We have always been passionate about the potential of the telecommunications industry, and the key role it has to play in the digital world of today and tomorrow, and are passionate about helping clients within the telecommunications industry to transform their businesses, to be ready for what the future holds.

What does the future hold for your business?

The telecommunications industry has always been through significant changes, current trends of consolidation, automation and digital transformation will all play a key part over the next 5 years. As experts in delivering change and transformation in the industry, we can and will help clients evolve to be ready for the future.

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS: London, United Kingdom

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 20

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Angel Investors

URL: https://sphereglobal.solutions

FOUNDERS:

Rhys Lancaster

Harry Cheema

