INTERVIEW

Marcello Del Brenna, CEO Prysmian UK, shares his thoughts on the increasingly crowded space available for the UK’s energy transition and the deployment of broadband networks.

Prysmian is using its global experience in broadband rollout to develop smaller, higher quality pre-connectorised products to help networks meet the increasing demand for fibre connections at a time when the UK is experiencing a skills shortage.

Furthermore, Prysmian acknowledge that we’re in the first part of the big full fibre wave and we’re accelerating. In parallel, Prysmian are developing new products – cables, connectorisation, connectivity, to get the cables to the end users’ home – this is the second wave.

