PRESS RELEASE

Nick joins connectivity infrastructure-as-a-service provider Freshwave from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport where he was Engagement Lead. Nick was instrumental in the work of the Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator, an innovative programme that is dedicated to supporting the rollout of digital connectivity using public sector assets.

Guy Matthews, Freshwave’s Public Sector Sales Director, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nick to our team. Nick has been leading the charge in driving digital connectivity across the UK. He’ll be a big asset to us in leading the strategic relations with forward-thinking regional and local authorities, and the mobile network operators, to enhance digital connectivity.

“Freshwave was the first provider to sign an open access agreement with a local authority and I know Nick will build upon our successes in this area and beyond.”

Nick Wiggin, Partnerships Lead at Freshwave, said: “I’m a big believer in the power of partnerships in advancing connectivity so I’m excited to join Freshwave, as they’re all about collaborating in new ways to achieve great results. I’m looking forward to helping Freshwave scale up engagement with the public sector by cooperating closely with the mobile network operators and regional authorities to help speed up the process by which local authorities can improve their digital infrastructure.”

