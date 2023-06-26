Press Release

Accompanying the hyperlocal ‘Ogi has landed’ advertising campaign is a programme of community-based festivals and events, with the starting pistol kicking things off at the Milford Haven Carnival and Ogi Porthcawl 10K at the beginning of July.

Gaining momentum over the last two years, Ogi is now the leading alternative choice in south Wales, with its ultrafast and ultra-reliable network bringing full fibre connectivity to Welsh towns and villages – often for the very first time.

Ogi’s full fibre entry package is almost three times faster than the Welsh average, offering a minimum download of 150Mbps, with the operators cost-of-living offer giving all new customers the first 6 months completely free.

Existing customers benefit too, as the company committed to freezing prices back in March this year, bucking the trend of mid-contract price hikes applied by most of the major providers.

Ogi propelled onto the scene just over two years ago, kick-starting work on a £200 million first phase plan to bring ultrafast full fibre connectivity to traditionally underserved communities across south Wales.

The initial phase plan committed to bringing Gigabit-capable speeds to 150,000 premises within the decade, and two years in, the rollout has now passed over a third of those promised premises, with work continuing at pace in nine Local Authority areas.

Now working in over 60 towns and villages, the company has welcomed 6,000-customers in less than a year, with satisfaction in the brand and service consistently high.

The workforce has grown in numbers too. Since its launch in 2021, Ogi has gone from a team of 20 to a 200-strong workforce today, based in four dedicated offices across the region. Recruiting, on average, around 3 people every week, and with hundreds supported through the supply chain, it makes Ogi one of Wales’s fastest growing businesses, and one of the UK’s top 10 fibre investors.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Chief Executive Officer, Ben Allwright, said: “In two years we’ve created a company that we – and Wales – can be really proud of. We’re bringing new highly skilled, well-paying jobs to Wales, and a network that means more people can live and work where they choose to with confidence.

“What Ogi are delivering for Wales is a boost today, and a necessity for the future – and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’re creating.”

Head of Brand and Engagement, Sarah Vining, added: “We’ve truly embedded ourselves in the communities we’re working in. From switching on our ultrafast full fibre network, to supporting local groups through our award-winning ‘Cefnogi’ community fund, we land in these communities with a real sense of wanting to help. And our customers are ‘landed’ with our service too!

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about this summer and seeing the impact good connectivity can have on people, businesses and their communities.”

John Tunnecliff, a customer from Porthcawl, commented: “After years of struggling with one of the major providers, Ogi arrived with their full fibre. They connected us immediately, and before we knew it we had a very fast, and stable wifi connection.”

The home-grown broadband provider remains the only altnet dedicated to Wales. The telecoms business boasts one of the fastest networks in the UK, with Nokia’s 25G PON technology powering businesses in Cardiff’s Tramshed Tech.

For a more wide-ranging look at the UK connectivity landscape, join Total Telecom for Connected Britain in London this September