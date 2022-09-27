News

Ooredoo Group becomes the latest telco to announce its plans to sell its tower portfolio.

Ooredoo Group has confirmed that it is preparing to sell approximately 20,000 of its towers. In a statement released on Monday, the Qatar-based company announced the move as part of its shift to an “asset-light model”.

The company’s strategy seeks to maximise value from its infrastructure and generate more value for customers and shareholders alike.

Ooredoo Group’s portfolio consists of 20,000 towers across the different markets where the company operates.

With this latest announcement from Ooredoo, the trend of telcos offloading their tower assets continues. Last month saw reports of a bidding war in Brazil with TowerCo’s lining up to bid for OI’s towers. In the Philippines, Globe also secured deals worth $1.28 billion for the sale of 5,700 towers.