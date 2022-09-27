STARTUP STORIES

Tell us about your start up

AppSec Phoenix is a next-gen ASOC correlating Application Security and Cloud Security with a product risk and impact view. We help CISOs and Executives set risk-based targets that translate to task for engineers. With our ARCTIQ technology and graph, we help teams correlate and visualize the next vulnerability that will hurt them.

We serve mid-size and enterprise customers across the world, but currently focus primarily in Europe and the Americas.

What is your USP?

ACT On risk – Actionale Contextualized Threat – We translate vulnerability into risk into actions for engineers based on the risk appetite from the business.

Appsec Phoenix enables security teams to scale, removing the manual triaging and offering a consistent approach on vulnerabilities across cloud, application security, vulnerability management.

Appsec Phoenix prioritize vulnerabilities based on contextual aspect, Cyber Threat Intel, business criticality and delivers a risk based view of the vulnerabilities .

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

Telco’s can act as clients when they want to visualize the risk across their estate and they can also offer Managed Service Providers Solutions when managing vulnerabilities or pen testing.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

Appsec Phoenix was boostrapped and admitted in Plexar DCMS, Primarily through self-started passion, extensive experience and network in the industry, and with the help of angel investors.

Why did you establish the business?

The founders have extensive experience as security practitioners. The project was born from the struggles and learnings within large enterprise organisations in the telco (Vodafone) and banking (HSBC) sectors.

What does the future hold for your business

We are working on graph visualization, pipeline integration and expansion

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS: London, UK

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 10-20

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Seed

URL: https://appsecphoenix.com/

FOUNDERS:

Francesco Cipollone

Alfonso Eusebio

You can meet AppSec Phoenix at the Total Telecom Congress in London on the 1-2 November 2022. To book your ticket CLICK HERE

There are still limited Startup Village slots available – to confirm yours email Will Everill

RELATED STORY

STARTUP STORIES: THE NEW AGE OF SURVEILLANCE