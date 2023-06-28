Press Release

By connecting to its metro fibre ring around Birmingham and national fibre network, ATI’s low-cost wide footprint dark fibre network will enable businesses in the region to benefit from enhanced connectivity and colocation services, ultimately supporting their future growth and success. 10 and 100GB services as well as dark fibre connectivity will be available for ensuring maximum flexibility and scalability of network solutions.

Kenny Roberts, CEO of ATI Fibrenet said, “ATI’s low-cost network is a very efficient method of providing end to end solutions to customers. Connection to Proximity’s data centre in Birmingham will further streamline and simplify the overall process by providing customers easy access to both networking and colocation services from a single provider.”

Commented John Hall, Managing Director-Colocation, Proximity Data Centres: “We welcome ATI Fibrenet to our edge and data centre facility in Birmingham and look forward to a strong partnership. This latest addition to our growing list of network providers reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable connectivity solutions to our customers. With their low-cost and wide footprint dark fibre network, ATI brings a valuable new offering that complements our existing services.”

ATI Fibrenet minimises civils build and reduces environmental impact by deploying its dark fibre network through existing infrastructure. ATI’s AI powered Quoting platform is another exciting aspect of the service offering by allowing customers to self-provision and customise networking and colocation services according to their specific requirements.