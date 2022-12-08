PRESS RELEASE

HALO Networks, an independent innovating wireless infrastructure operator and market leader for indoor and outdoor neutral host connectivity solutions, has completed a major rebranding. Its new name and accompanying rebranded marketing elements more clearly represent the company’s expanding solution set while addressing the needs of the evolving wireless industry.

“As the wireless market accelerates, our new brand and position more clearly articulate our expanded suite of critical products and services that support it,” stated Jim Hyde, CEO of HALO Networks. “Our model is changing and extends beyond DAS.”

HALO delivers powerful technologies to enable 5G, LTE, and CBRS services through its wireless infrastructure. The company owns and operates multi-carrier networks including all design, installation, upgrades, and ongoing network monitoring and maintenance. The transition to HALO Networks will encompass the company’s complete product suite and will not affect the scope of work provided by its team of industry experts. A redesigned logo, website, and other marketing deliverables represent the new name and expanded solution set.

“We are excited to make the transition from HALO DAS to HALO Networks,” said Tony Schaffer, HALO Networks president. “This move embodies the broad portfolio of services HALO can provide. Our dedicated team of in-house engineers, designers and construction experts utilize the most advanced technologies and methods to deliver the highest grade wireless infrastructure to our partners and clients.”

“HALO DAS as a brand has served the company well,” declared Mr. Hyde. “However, the industry’s business model is changing along with the wireless technologies necessary to support it. With HALO Networks, we can address vital mobile communications needs from the rooftop to the meet me room, and develop and service the mobile edge while enabling Industry 4.0. With us, a business’ end-to-end network will remain on the cutting edge of the wireless industry.”

About HALO Networks

HALO Networks is an industry leader in wireless infrastructure, DAS, and next generation in-building and outdoor mobile wireless systems. The company delivers powerful technologies that enable 5G, LTE, and CBRS services. With over 14 years building wireless systems and 1,000+ deployments across the United States, HALO Networks delivers solutions for commercial office, hospitality, higher education, retail, and healthcare venues, along with multi-family residential properties, industrial locations, transportation hubs, and stadiums and arenas. HALO Networks offers flexible funding options, and direct oversight of design, engineering, deployment, project management, installation, monitoring, and maintenance.

For more information, visit HALONetworks.com or follow HALO Networks on LinkedIn