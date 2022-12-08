PRESS RELEASE

“We are proud to have won this contract with Ice. Ice’s 5G development plans are ambitious, and we will provide the best mounting solutions available in today’s market. Griptel look forward to supporting Ice’s plan to deliver 5G services to their Norwegian customers,” says Pål Bjørdal, CEO of Griptel.

Griptel is Norway’s leading provider of mounting solutions for critical technical equipment such as 4G and 5G antennas for cellular networks. The company will supply Ice for the next five years, as Ice realises its ambition to build a world-class 5G network in Norway.

Ice is upgrading its current 3,200 base stations and plans to build 3,900 new base stations.

“High-quality and network reliability has been our top priority from day one. Vi deliberately chose Nokia, a European supplier for network and infrastructure. We have now chosen Griptel, a Norwegian supplier, who have designed custom-made mounting solutions of premier quality. Our goal is to build the best and most reliable 5G network in Norway,” says Eivind Helgaker, CEO of Ice.

Griptel provides specially designed mounting solutions to its customers, which already include both Telenor and Telia. With the Ice agreement, Griptel becomes a main supplier to all three mobile network operators in Norway.

Depending on how much equipment Ice will order, Griptel estimates the contract to be worth approximately NOK 200 million.

The agreement includes Griptel’s solutions to mount solar panels on base stations to reduce energy use.

Griptel has experienced strong and rapidly growing demand for its custom-made mounting solutions the last couple of years. The company is now looking to expand beyond Norway in close cooperation with its customers. Griptel strongly believes more challenging climate conditions will stress the need for robust and safe mounting solutions both in the telecommunications sector as well as other industries subject to severe weather conditions.

“Through the safest mounting solutions on the market, as well as our unique B2B online shopping solutions, our customers can make sure they avoid downtime, accidents, or other unwanted incidents, in addition to cutting costs. We will continue to deliver the best solutions for our customers,” adds Pål Bjørdal.

About Griptel AS

Griptel designs and manufactures mounting equipment in galvanized steel. The company’s products are the safest mounting equipment for vulnerable electronic equipment, communication equipment and other technical infrastructure. With mounting equipment of the highest quality, Griptel contributes to reduced downtime for electronic equipment, better HSE and lower maintenance costs. Own design and production at Griptel’s own factory give full control over the production process and quality. Griptel’s head office is located on Vøynenenga in Bærum, Norway.