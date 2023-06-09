VIEWPOINT

The Chinese service providers have accelerated their journey towards 5.5G. A case in point is the recent launch of the Dual 10 Gigabit City project by China Mobile Hangzhou and Huawei on the occasion of the 55th World Telecommunications Day. The project is designed to use 5G-Advanced or 5.5G technology to build the next-generation infrastructure to boost Hangzhou’s digital economy.

“From the mobile Internet capital to a city of innovation and vitality, Hangzhou has always been a pioneer and stayed ahead of the pack in digital and intelligent development. It was the first city in China to deploy 4G and 5G, the first to have both 5G and F5G, and the first to deploy ubiquitous gigabit networks. Today, we are launching the campaign themed ‘building a dual 10 gigabit city to enjoy smart Asian Games’. This is another journey we just started to make Hangzhou a better place in the new era with our dedicated efforts,” said Wang Wensheng, General Manager of China Mobile Hangzhou, at the launch of the Dual 10 Gigabit City project.

Turning The Vision of Dual 10 Gigabit City Into Reality

As part of this prestigious project, China Mobile Hangzhou will work with industry partners, like Huawei, to fast-track industry application incubation and large-scale commercial use. Furthermore, China Mobile Hangzhou and its partners will promote the evolution toward glasses-free 3D. Besides, they will create Asian Games application benchmarks for the electric power and logistics industries, enabling intelligent connectivity of everything. Lastly, China Mobile Hangzhou will advance the development of the IoV industry by building a demo route of integrated communications and sensing for the Asian Games.

The 5.5G technology is the next stage in the 5G development and significantly improves its capabilities. It improves 5G network capabilities by 10 times and enables 10 Gbit/s rates, deterministic experience, all-scenario IoT, and integrated sensing and communications. Chinese service providers have taken the lead in developing the 5.5G ecosystem.

Hangzhou was the first city in China to achieve ubiquitous 5G coverage and today, 5G traffic accounts for over 65% of all mobile traffic, ranking first in China. China Mobile Hangzhou continues to lead in new 5G development models in terms of networks, operations, applications, technologies, and ecosystem. Hangzhou has ensured the complete coverage of F5G-enabled gigabit optical access city-wide and large-scale OXC applications. In addition, Hangzhou has built a private optical transmission network (OTN) for Asian Games broadcast and video streaming.

On the other hand, China Mobile Zhejiang recently completed the verification of four key technologies of 5.5G: ultra-large uplink, real-time broadband interaction, integrated sensing and communications, and passive IoT, in Hangzhou in 2022.

Leveraging Winning Partnerships to Realize 5.5G Vision

Huawei is helping China Mobile Hangzhou accomplish its vision of building a Dual 10 gigabit city. China Mobile Hangzhou and Huawei successfully completed the first 5.5G to reach a peak rate of over 10Gbps, using 5G-Advanced ultra-large antenna arrays and 8-stream MIMO, in March earlier this year. The service provider followed this by working with Huawei and NARI Group to complete the world’s first 5G-enabled end-to-end commercial RedCap pilot for the power sector at State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company.

In addition, China Mobile Hangzhou, together with Huawei and other industry partners, showcased on-demand and live-streaming end-to-end glasses-free 3D applications for a wide range of glasses-free 3D devices, such as mobile phones, notebooks, and tablets. This is a crucial application and will allow the viewers to enjoy the upcoming Asian Games in the city of Hangzhou. The initiative also helped China Mobile Hangzhou emerge as the first service provider in the industry to build the entire glasses-free 3D application value chain across content, platforms, networks, and devices.

Another significant step is the completion of the world’s first 5G-Advanced premium demo line from the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Center to the Asian Games Village in May 2023. Executed by China Mobile Hangzhou and Huawei, the line recorded a peak rate of 10 Gbit/s and an average rate of 5 Gbps on May 15.

In addition, China Mobile Hangzhou and Huawei have also tested and verified 50G PON. The test showed that the transmission rate of the 50G PON prototype was more than four times that of the current XG-PON, with the uplink latency down by more than 50%.

“Huawei and China Mobile Hangzhou will work with other industry partners to integrate 5G-Advanced and F5G-Advanced in these business scenarios. We are committed to making Hangzhou a dual 10 gigabit city to allow people to enjoy smart Asian Games. We will also continue to support China Mobile Hangzhou in improving its communications network capabilities and building next-generation infrastructure in order to facilitate the high-quality development of the digital economy,” said Chen Chuanfei, Chief Strategy Officer of Huawei Wireless Network Product Line at the launch of Dual 10 Gigabit Smart City.

China Mobile Shanghai Initiates Transition From Dual Gigabit to Double 10GbE

China Mobile Hangzhou is not the only service provider to advance towards 5.5G. China Mobile Shanghai and Huawei jointly released the first 5G-A intelligent 10GbE city, to enable Shanghai to move from Dual Gigabit to Double 10GbE era.

China Mobile Shanghai is a pioneer and started building dual gigabit networks way back in 2018, enabling it to take the lead in terms of the number of 5G base stations, coverage rate and gigabit broadband penetration rate. In addition, China Mobile Shanghai has accelerated the evolution from 5G to 5G-Advanced by opening the country’s first 160M 2.6GHz network in the main urban area with plans to expand the network in the entire city soon.

Wrapping Up

China Mobile Hangzhou and China Mobile Shanghai have set the benchmark of leveraging 5.5G technology to create relevant use cases that improve people’s lives. As the 5G ecosystem continues to grow, the service providers should take a cue from the Chinese telcos and fast-track the adoption of 5.5G so they can provide new and innovative use cases to their customers while growing their revenue.

