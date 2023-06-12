VIEWPOINT

Finnish service provider DNA is moving from strength to strength as it continues to grow its market share in both mobile and fixed broadband segments. DNA’s achievements are all the more remarkable, considering it is a relatively new service provider, having launched operations in 2001.

In little over two decades, the service provider has set a new benchmark by becoming a market leader in fixed broadband subscriptions in 2021 and has recently overtaken Telia to occupy the second position in the mobile subscription market.

DNA’s success is commendable, considering that it was a challenger to well-established service providers Telia and Elisa. The service provider has differentiated itself from its peers by focusing on quality network performance and customer experience. The launch of 5G has also helped accelerate its growth.

While Elisa is a market leader with 3,595,000 subscribers, DNA and Telia reported 2,729,000 and 2,722,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2023. The service provider also recorded an increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for mobile communications by 3% to touch Euro17.7.

Ensuring the best-in-class customer experience

What lies at the heart of DNA’s tremendous growth is its unwavering focus on providing a best-in-class network experience to its customers. The service provider also continues to make significant investments in building 5G networks as well as fiber optic networks and transmission systems.

The service provider recently reported that its 5G network now reached 86% of the population by the end of March 2023. “DNA has continued significant investments into the construction of its 5G network as well as fibre optic networks and transmission systems. DNA will replace its remaining copper-based networks with modern solutions by 2025, and the project is proceeding as planned. We will shut down our 3G network in stages during 2023–2024, which will free up bandwidths for more modern network technologies,” says Jussi Tolvanen, CEO at DNA while sharing Q1 2023 results.

Standing out in terms of network quality

The recent SpeedTest report of the top mobile operators in Finland in Q1 2023, reveals that DNA delivers the fastest median download speed at 101.59Mbps. The report further says DNA had the highest consistency in Finland in Q1 2023, with 94.3% of results showing at least a 5Mbps minimum download speed and 1Mbps minimum upload speed.

DNA also stood out from its peers in 5G performance. DNA had the fastest median 5G download speed in Finland during Q1 2023 at 264.09 Mbps, while Telia had a download speed of 254.89 Mbps and Elisa recorded a download speed of 225.59 Mbps, as per SpeedTest report.

The SpeedTest results are in line with the Omnitele study, commissioned by DNA, to measure and compare its data speeds. The study was carried out in October-November 2022 and compared the data speeds offered by the top three service providers in the country’s ten largest cities, including Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, Oulu, Vantaa, Turku, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Lahti and Pori. The Omnitele study reveals that “the average download data speed measured with the DNA subscription was 532Mbps. The results for Elisa and Telia subscriptions were 445 and 422Mbps, respectively.”

DNA has been able to achieve this because of its commitment to providing a superior experience to its subscribers. The service provider’s focus on expanding the 5G network and providing a quality 5G experience is helping it to grow its market share and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

The service provider started offering 5G FWA in 2020. It is now also providing 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, enabling it to deliver ultra-high-speed broadband to suburban and rural areas and supporting home and business applications in areas where it is tough and expensive to deploy and maintain fiber networks.

Further, DNA provides guaranteed high-speed and reliable internet speed of more than 100Mbps leading to a superior customer experience. Further, it ensures turnkey installation for quick and easy. These initiatives have ensured consistent positive customer feedback for its network services and have enabled DNA to differentiate itself from other service providers. FWA is one of the most important 5G use cases and DNA’s early lead in this is likely to help it acquire more subscribers and lead to faster monetization of its 5G investment.

The Finnish service provider has also taken the lead in the retail consumer segment. Besides providing a world-class 5G, DNA also offers a three-year extended warranty if the device is purchased from them. Further, its tariffs are built to address customer demands and in line with the evolving needs of the subscribers. DNA

DNA’s strategy of investing in building a best-in-class 5G network is helping it stand out from its competitors and differentiate itself from its peers. With its success, it is inspiring other telcos to focus on quality and customer experience to grow their market share and monetize 5G. DNA is reaping the benefits of its strategy of delivering the best-in-class 5G network experience to its customers.

