PRESS RELEASE

Ryse Energy, the global leader in Telecoms renewable energy systems with over 4,000 installations across all seven continents, has appointed small wind energy executive, Richard Caldow, as CEO for Europe & Americas.

Richard has more than 30 years’ experience in the distributed renewable energy space, joins Ryse Energy from competitor and small wind turbine manufacturer, SD Wind, where he was responsible for building a global installed base of small wind turbines in various industry sectors.

The strategic hire is part of Ryse Energy’s expansion plans, which have seen the business grow exponentially in Europe and in both North and South America, winning major projects in the telecoms, critical infrastructure, and industrial and commercial sectors.

Ryse Energy incorporated in the US earlier this year and has already secured initial contracts from one of the largest owner and operators of communication infrastructure in the country. In addition, Ryse Energy has secured major contracts with US distributed renewable energy companies and mini-grid installers using small wind turbine technology to build more resilient mini-grids.

Speaking on the new role, Richard Caldow, CEO for Europe & Americas said;

“I’m delighted to be joining Ryse Energy at this time of growth within the renewables industry. Being a manufacturer of a range of turbines from 3kW to 60kW, coupled with solar and battery storage, allows Ryse Energy to meet the diverse requirements for distributed generation.”

Commenting on Richard’s appointment, Alistair Munro, Group CEO of Ryse Energy said;

“The hire of Richard Caldow from SD Wind shows the strength of the brand we’ve built and the technology Ryse Energy possesses. Richard built SD Wind from the ground up, creating a major player in the small wind sector.

As the global leader in small wind and distributed renewable energy, Ryse Energy is very excited to see what Richard will create with a company already engrained in the space and with huge ambitions.”

Ryse Energy is a primary manufacturer of small wind technology with manufacturing capabilities in the UK, Spain, and India. Ryse Energy offers wind and solar as standalone technologies, either grid-connected or off-grid with energy storage, and hybridize their innovative and unique wind technologies with solar PV and energy storage to create bespoke and reliable hybrid renewable solutions across a variety of sectors, from decarbonizing infrastructure in the telecoms and oil & gas industries, to community power for rural electrification.