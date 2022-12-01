INTERVIEW

We had the pleasure of catching up with DB Broadband’s CEO Christian Humpert ahead of next week’s Connected Germany which is taking place next week at the Mainz Congress Hall on December 6-7.

Can you introduce yourself and your role?

My name is Christian Humpert and I have been Managing Director of DB broadband since March 2021. Initially responsible for Operations (COO), before taking over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in August 2021.

Before joining Deutsche Bahn, I spent over 20 years in the Telco industry, more than 12 years in various management positions at Vodafone in Germany and abroad.

How does DB Broadband fit into Germany’s mobile network ecosystem?

DB broadband is a 100% subsidiary of DB Netz AG and markets free dark fiber capacities from Deutsche Bahn’s fiber network to telecommunications companies.

With our nationwide fiber footprint of over 22,000km, which will expand to a total of 33,400 km until 2027, we enable telco companies building out fiber access networks in Germany.

Mobile network operators (MNOs) use our dark fiber for mobile backhaul, connecting towers quickly and cost-efficiently. We delivered several projects to MNOs in 2022 and thus consider ourselves an enabler for the 5G roll-out in Germany.

What have been the most interesting & innovative use cases in mobile connectivity you’ve seen within Germany in the last year?

To achieve ambitious climate and digitization targets, Germany needs 5G alongside the tracks. Seamless connectivity while traveling in our trains is our goal. We share that goal with the MNOs and are constantly working on synergies and efficiencies across sector boundaries– to the benefit of our common customers. DB successfully closed agreements with major MNOs to enable gigabit connectivity on large parts of the railway tracks. Further discussions on how to make best use of further infrastructure investments across the sectors are ongoing.

What are you most looking forward to at Connected Germany?

Meeting my industry colleagues and partners to exchange ideas about future projects in 2023. Of course, I am looking forward to the panel discussion. I am excited to hear how the other panelists are approaching this topic.

