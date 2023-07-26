News

The citystate will follow in the footsteps of many countries that are saying goodbye to 3G this year, including Sweden, Greece , and Denmark

Singaporean mobile network operators (MNOs) M1, Singtel, and Starhub have announced today that they will retire all 3G services by July 31st 2024.

Since the introduction of 5G in 2021, nearly 99% of Singapore’s mobile subscribers are currently using either 4G or 5G. This leaves just 1% of customers using 3G, primarily those that have yet to upgrade to a 4G or 5G-capable mobile device.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) – the statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information – noted that the firms must ensure the smooth transition of these remaining 3G users to the 4G and 5G networks before closing their 3G services.

The three operators will provide assistance to those customers migrating to the newer technologies.

Once the 3G services are shut down, the operators will be able to use the newly freed-up spectrum to improve their 5G services, offering customers faster speeds and improved security.

This 3G shutdown plan follows similar patterns seen in others markets worldwide. In the US, for example, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have almost completed their 3G phase outs, while in Europe, Vodafone UK is shutting off their 3G network in early 2024.

