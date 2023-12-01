News

Singapore-based operator Singtel has announced that it will develop the first National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) in Singapore for businesses, in a partnership with ID Quantique

The network will be launched in mid-2024 and will use technologies such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), a secure method of communication that uses quantum physics to make and distribute secure keys that prevent the decryption of data.

Singtel was given the go-ahead to develop the network from Singapore’s telecoms regulator, Infocomm Media Development Authority, in line with the nation’s aim to be quantum-safe in ten years-time.

The plan to build the NQSN+ was first announced by the government in June as part of its Digital Connectivity Blueprint, a plan to ensure that Singapore’s digital infrastructure remains world-class and ready for future development.

As part of the project, QKD and Quantum-Safe Key Management solutions from IDQ will be incorporated into Singtel’s network, with selected exchanges assigned as trusted nodes to establish a reliable, secure, and resilient nationwide QKD network.

These new solutions will allow businesses across Singapore to enjoy secure communications as decryption technology grows more sophisticated alongside the advent of quantum computing.

“With Singtel’s nationwide quantum-safe network for enterprises, Singapore’s first, we are securing our data networks from advanced quantum threats for our customers and giving them easy access to solutions to safeguard their critical data in the quantum age,” said Ng Tian Chong, Singtel’s CEO in a press release.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Singtel to launch Singapore’s first commercial Quantum-Safe Networks service,” added Mr Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and founder, ID Quantique.

“With our suite of quantum-safe solutions underpinned by state-of-the-art QKD and quantum key management platform and Singtel’s high quality fibre infrastructure, we are committed to support Singtel in developing local expertise in Quantum communications and enable Quantum-Safe Networks for a safe and strong digital economy in Singapore”.

