T-Mobile’s 5G network covers 99 percent of the Lone Star State, representing more than 198,000 square miles, according to a recent release from the network provider, which said the company has continued to double down on their Texas investment. Since 2021, between existing cell-site upgrades and new cell sites added by the company, T-Mobile said they’ve added over a thousand new cell sites to provide 5G in Texas and have upgraded nearly 2,000 existing cell sites with 5G capabilities.

It’s part of what the company said, in a Nov. 30 release, is part of an ongoing commitment to Texas.

In the past two years, T-Mobile said they have awarded ‘Homegrown Grants’ to 10 communities across the state. The money “provides funding to small towns across the country to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements, and more,” according to T-Mobile’s Nov. 30 announcement.

Communities that have received the grants, which total to $500,000 per town, include Brackettville, Cleveland, Elgin, Falfurrias, Hearne, Levelland, Los Fresnos, Palmview, Plainview, and Robstown, according to T-Mobile.

The company also runs Project 10Million, which T-Mobile described as a $10.7B initiative “aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to 10 million eligible student households.”

In Texas alone, T-Mobile said they have connected over 592,000 students, from 332 school districts.

The network provider said they’re also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans, along with access to affordable laptops and tablets, according to T-Mobile’s announcement.

In the announcement, T-Mobile said they are growing their foothold in the state by increasing the volume of stores they operate, which the company said is valuable to more rural parts of the state.

“Opening even more stores in Texas continues to be a great way for T-Mobile to build relationships with our customers,” said John Stevens, Vice President for T-Mobile’s Small Markets & Rural Areas. “This is especially true in smaller and more rural communities where we’re opening doors for the very first time.”

“Our strategy of meeting wireless consumers where they live, work, and play helps us to establish closer connections with them while also enabling us to tap into the local workforce.”

