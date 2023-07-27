News

The partners say they will jointly explore the greater integration of AI technologies within the telecoms sector, as well as the development of AI-powered business models

Today, four major global telcos have partnered to form a Global Telco AI Alliance, aiming to collaborate on the use of AI to create new customer experiences and business opportunities.

The companies signed a Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise their agreement today in Seoul, South Korea, in the presence of key executives from each company. These included Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom; Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&; Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Singtel; Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group; and Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom.

The companies will co-develop a Telco AI Platform, which will serve as the core foundation for new AI services, including digital assistants and super apps.

The group will also form the Global Telco AI Alliance Joint Working Group to discuss the platform’s further development, as well as co-investment opportunities.

“We recognize AI’s immense potential in reshaping the telecommunications landscape and beyond and are excited to embark on this transformative journey with the formation of the Global Telco AI Alliance. The alliance signifies a strategic commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaborative efforts,” said Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of e& life, e&’s app and product division.

“Our shared goal is to redefine industry paradigms, establish new growth drivers through AI-powered business models, and pave the way for a new era of strategic cooperation, guiding our industry towards an exciting and prosperous future.”

This Alliance is a clear response by some of the industry’s leading telcos to the surge in global interest in recent years, with all four having made claims to leadership in the AI telco space in recent months. SK Telecom, for example, said last year that it would seek to become an “AI company, while Deutsche Telekom’s CEO Timotheus Höttges told staff earlier this year that they must come up with “top-five or top-ten ideas” for how they can utilise AI to improve their operations.

How is the AI changing the telecoms world? Join the operators in discussion at this year’s Total Telecom Congress live in Amsterdam

Also in the news:

SK Telecom overhauls AI service ‘A.’ using ChatGPT

Meta plans AI everywhere

Samsung bans staff from using generative AI after data leak