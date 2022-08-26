Press Release

stc announced the landing of “Saudi Vision Cable”, the first high-speed cable in the Red Sea through its first landing station in Jeddah

With the name inspired by the KSA Vision 2030, the Saudi Vision Cable spans 1,160,000 meters and it is fully owned by stc Group. The Saudi Vision cable is the first ever high-capacity submarine cable in the Red Sea region that will provide seamless connectivity up to 18Tbps/fiber pair with a total of 16 fiber pairs through four (04) landings in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.

Marking this event, Eng. Olayan Bin Mohammed Alwetaid Group, CEO of stc, said: “This achievement reflects our comprehensive strategy that aims to diversify the Group’s investment opportunities and support digital transformation in the KSA by boosting the digital infrastructure. The cable will provide digital connectivity services for corporates and individuals between the KSA and the continents by building a regional digital hub connecting the continents of the globe and help meet the needs of companies and customers via an integrated digital ecosystem”.

“Saudi Vision Cable provides communication between several international information centers. It also achieves the raising level of the unified optical fiber platform that is cost-efficient and flexible, and provides access – low latency – to all international cables in the landing stations and information centers of the stc Group”, he added.

The new cable will be one of the submarine cables that will be linked to the MENA Hub connecting three continents of the globe, leveraging the strategic location of KSA. This will help to enhance investment in international communication services and data centers.

This cable will join 16 cables invested by stc that are positioned between the east and the west of the KSA. Saudi Vision cable will provide a higher and more reliable internet service to meet the increasing demand for communications and internet at the local and international levels. It will also allow all of the country’s sectors to obtain high-speed internet services, including education, healthcare and business which will, in general, provide economic and social benefits.

How will the Saudi Vision Cable affect the connectivity landscape throughout the Mediterranean and the Middle East? Join the submarine cable community in discussion at Submarine Networks EMEA 2023

Also in the news:

UK drone ‘superhighway’ cleared for take-off

FCC wants additional $3bn to ‘rip and replace’ Chinese network kit

Telefonica and Ericsson demo 5G network slicing for diverse use case