Contributed Article

by Marco Gomes, Product Manager & Solution Architect at Celfocus

In the dynamic and fast-moving field of telecommunications, efficient order management is crucial for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. With Celfocus Order Management – a sophisticated solution in this domain – Celfocus recently made headlines for its collaboration with OneWeb, a global communications company. This partnership, which garnered the prestigious “The Satellite Telecoms Award” at the World Communication Awards, highlights the transformative potential of advanced order management systems in overcoming industry challenges and enhancing customer experiences.

Understanding Celfocus Order Management

At its core, Celfocus Order Management is a cloud-hosted, microservices-driven platform designed to streamline and optimise the order-handling process in the telecommunications sector. Its catalogue-driven, configuration-over-coding approach allows telecom operators to efficiently transform any customer request, whether related to standard products or not, into meaningful and actionable tasks.

Challenges Addressed

Complex Order Processes: The telecom sector often faces challenges with complex orders involving diverse products and services. With over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, Celfocus simplifies this complexity, efficiently accommodating standard and non-standard requests.

The telecom sector often faces challenges with complex orders involving diverse products and services. With over 15 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, Celfocus simplifies this complexity, efficiently accommodating standard and non-standard requests. Scalability and Adaptability: The dynamic nature of telecom services demands scalable solutions. Celfocus’s microservices architecture enables rapid scaling to meet changing business needs.

The dynamic nature of telecom services demands scalable solutions. Celfocus’s microservices architecture enables rapid scaling to meet changing business needs. Performance Optimisation: Speed and accuracy in order processing are vital for customer satisfaction. Celfocus enhances order processing speed, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Speed and accuracy in order processing are vital for customer satisfaction. Celfocus enhances order processing speed, ensuring a seamless customer experience. Customisation Needs: Each telecom operator has unique requirements and service portfolios. The configurability of Celfocus Order Management allows for tailored solutions that fit specific business needs without extensive coding.

Benefits

Increased Operational Efficiency: Celfocus’s automated and optimised order processes significantly reduce the time and resources needed to manage customer requests.

Celfocus’s automated and optimised order processes significantly reduce the time and resources needed to manage customer requests. Improved Customer Satisfaction: Faster and more accurate order processing leads to enhanced customer experiences, boosting satisfaction and loyalty.

Faster and more accurate order processing leads to enhanced customer experiences, boosting satisfaction and loyalty. Cost-Effectiveness: The cloud-based nature of the solution offers cost savings through reduced infrastructure and maintenance expenses.

The cloud-based nature of the solution offers cost savings through reduced infrastructure and maintenance expenses. Data-Driven Insights: Celfocus’s advanced analytics capabilities enable telecom operators to gain valuable insights, aiding in strategic decision-making and service improvement.

OneWeb as a Celfocus client

OneWeb’s mission to provide global internet coverage, especially in remote areas, presents unique challenges in order management. As a client of Celfocus, OneWeb benefits from the streamlined handling of a vast array of orders, from individual consumer connections to large-scale government contracts. This efficiency is crucial in OneWeb’s ambitious goal of bridging the digital divide.

The Award-Winning Collaboration

The collaboration between Celfocus and OneWeb, recognised by the “The Satellite Telecoms Award”, showcases the synergy between advanced order management systems and next-generation satellite communications. This partnership is a testament to the power of technology in overcoming operational challenges and enhancing customer experiences, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future in telecommunications.

Entries for the World Communication Awards 2024 open in March. Check out last year’s winners here

Also in the news:

Nokia won’t reach end of year financial targets for 2023

How 5G standalone can help our shift to Net Zero

BT misses Huawei equipment removal deadline