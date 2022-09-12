News

The ISP says the move stems from “material growth in both areas” as well as the desire to better integrate their newly acquired subsidiary Virtual1

Today, UK ISP TalkTalk has announced the creation of two new wholesale divisions, one focussing on business-to-business wholesale services and the other on the consumer market segment.

The new Business Wholesale Services division will offer premium and high bandwidth services to resellers, aggregators, and system integrators, with TalkTalk aiming to be the “fastest growing provider of Software Defined High Bandwidth services in the Wholesale Business market”.

The new unit will be headed up by Tom O’Hagan, the CEO and founder of Virtual1, the Ethernet provider that TalkTalk acquired for an undisclosed sum back in April.

TalkTalk says that it will continue to sell to customers under both the TalkTalk Wholesale Services and Virtual1 brands.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Wholesale Services business will continue to serve the company’s roughly one million residential customers. This unit will be led by TalkTalk’s current MD of Wholesale, Nick Gunga.

“The pace of innovation in both the B2B and Consumer wholesale telecoms has accelerated, and businesses and consumers across the UK are requiring more and more usage and great bandwidth connectivity,” said TalkTalk CEO, Tristia Harrison. “That is why we are delighted to be announcing these two important wholesale growth divisions as well as a competitive tender for our B2B Ethernet supply. We are also delighted to welcome Tom O’Hagan and the wider Virtual 1 team to the group and very excited about the future growth projections for the business.”

TalkTalk’s CEO Tristia Harrison is speaking on the opening keynote panel on Day One of Connected Britain. Check out the agenda here and book your place at the UK’s leading digital economy event

Also in the news:

UK telcos to face stricter cybersecurity obligations under new govt rules

Jio prepares to plough $25bn into 5G

VMO2 activates first open RAN sites in live network